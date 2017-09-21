Auburn police alert parents to report of man attempting to lure teen girl

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Police Division sends out an alert to parents and local residents Thursday after a teen girl reports a man tried to lure her into his car.

The announcement says the girl was walking on Heywood Street in Auburn around 4 p.m. Wednesday when the man stopped his black sedan next to her. The girl then says the man asked her if she needed a ride and invited her into the car.

The alert says the girl refused and the driver left.

Auburn police are investigating the incident and confirm no other such events have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the 24 hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100. Callers may also provide information anonymously on the tip line 334-246-1391.