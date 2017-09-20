WRBL to team up with local group for Hurricane Irma Relief Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. — WRBL News 3 will team up with the Fellowship of Christians United in Service (FOCUS) on Tuesday, September 26th for a Hurricane Irma Relief Supply Drive.

News 3 Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald, along with volunteers from FOCUS, will be accepting donations of needed supplies at Chattahoochee Harley Davidson , located at 3230 Williams Rd, in Columbus between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Donations will also be accepted at the FOCUS Thrift Shop located at 232 Hamilton Square Street in Hamilton, and First People’s Bank locations in Hamilton, Pine Mountain or Greenville as well as The Parlor, located at 5163 Georgia Hwy. 219 in Fortson in the Backwaters Plaza and Sugah Candy/Harriet and Beverly’s located at 116 E Broad Street in Pine Mountain.

FOCUS is working through the United Way with National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) Florida and Georgia divisions to assist hurricane victims in the southeast. In addition, FOCUS has been provided with a list of other items that are needed. FOCUS volunteers will sort and pack all donated items in paint buckets as finished “hurricane recovery kits.” Individual items listed below are gladly accepted as well as full kits if possible.

To learn more about National VOAD visit www.nvoad.org

FOCUS is a faith based non-profit organization based in Harris County, Georgia dedicated to helping the less fortunate and those in need. The group’s ministries include a thrift shop and food bank, providing monetary assistance for medical bills and prescriptions, helping with utilities payments, promoting the prevention of child abuse, and assisting with home repairs.

Kitchen Kit Work Kit Camp Kit Other Items Requested Can Opener Work Gloves 12 x12 Tarp Camp Stove and Fuel Plastic Forks & Spoons Safety Glasses Towels -all sizes Air Mattress-Twin Paper Plates (No Styro) Rubber Gloves LED flashlight w/batteries LED Camp Lights Paper Towels Bug Repellent Antibacterial Wipes Rechargeable Battery Small Cooking Pot Sunscreen Ziplock bag – Gal & Qt Power Packs Small Frying Pan N95 Surgical Mask (Used to jump start cars