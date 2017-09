On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we are featuring our friend Legaless, the legless lizard. Do not let his looks fool you as a snake as he is a lizard, just without legs. You will notice he has ear holes instead of snake ears. He is an omnivore. He mostly eats veggies, crickets, and baby rats. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

