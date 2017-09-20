West Nile cases climb to 26 in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hurricane Irma created new breeding ground for mosquitoes.

As we approach the end of the peak season for West Nile virus, health officials are reminding the public that prevention is the key to protecting yourself and your family as there are already 26 cases in Georgia and 6 in our area.

Epidemiologist Matt Bauer says about 70 to 80 percent of people infected by West Nile have no symptoms.

“If you do show symptoms typically from the time you’re exposed to the time you get sick will be anywhere between 2 to 14 days,” said Bauer with the West Central Health District.

About 1 in 5 of those who do show symptoms may have nausea, vomiting, joint or muscle pain, and maybe a rash. A small percentage of people will see more serious symptoms.

“About 1 percent of people can develop some neurological problems, this can be meningitis, encephalitis. It commonly affects people over the age of 65 often times with chronic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, renal disease.”

If these symptoms are accompanied by high fever, confusion and stiff neck, seek help immediately.

The best way to prevent West Nile is to keep from getting bitten by mosquitoes. You can do that by following the Tip ‘n Toss plan or tossing out all standing water in old tires, bird baths, gutters and uncovered boats, places where mosquitoes can breed. Once the water is dumped, clean the vessel thoroughly to kill the eggs that can stick to the containers. Wearing long sleeves and long pants when outdoors and insect repellent with deet are also preventative steps.