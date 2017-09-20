Warm through the end of the work week. A slight change for the weekend.

The warm trend continues. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms move in tomorrow afternoon and evening, but coverage should stay isolated. A better chance for a few more isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon through early evening. Temperatures stay in the lower 90s to upper 80s through the end of the work week. This weekend will be slightly cooler and less humid with afternoons in the mid to upper 80s and rain-free. This same pattern continues through the start of the coming work week.

TRACKING HURRICANE MARIA: Hurricane Maria is still a major hurricane with max sustained winds of 115mph (as of 2pm edt Wednesday). It is now north of Puerto Rico and is expected to track northwest through this coming week – weakening as it heads farther north into cooler water in the Atlantic. It does not pose a direct impact to Florida or Georgia, but could potentially impact the east coast of North Carolina by Tuesday. It is still too far out to know the extent of the impacts it may have.