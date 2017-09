COLUMBUS, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to remember the life of a man killed in the valley’s latest murder.

A candlelight vigil was held for 24-year-old Xavier Scott, who was one of two people killed in a drive-by shooting on 24th Street early Tuesday morning. No suspects have been named in Scott’s death.

According to Columbus police, there have been 26 murders so far this year, already surpassing last year’s total of 23.