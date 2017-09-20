Southern Teal Foundation to host gynecologic cancer awareness dinner

Join the News 3 Midday Community Watch for an invitation to the upcoming Southern Teal Foundation event supporting women fighting cancer.

Renee Griner is the founder behind the support group now turned full on cancer awareness organization. She says Southern Teal hopes to put in perspective just how terrifying it is to hear the “C word” at the doctor’s office. She adds that makes the fight against these illnesses that much more commendable.

The organization will host its “Women at War Fighting Cancer” awareness event and cocktail dinner September 29 at the National Infantry Museum from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can purchase a single ticket for $30 or donate to the organization and attend with any of the following sponsorships:

Each sponsorship includes a table with 10 seats along with corporate logo name plate as well as spotlight video and podium announcement recognition.