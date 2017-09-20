Sarah Palin to attend Roy Moore rally Thursday

Associated Press Published:
Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks to the congregation of Kimberly Church of God, Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Kimberley, Ala. (CBS News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin will campaign for Roy Moore in Alabama this week in the heated U.S Senate race with Sen. Luther Strange.

The Great America Alliance on Tuesday announced that Palin will attend a Thursday rally in Montgomery after Moore and Strange face off in their first, and only, debate before the Sept. 26 runoff.

Palin says Moore “has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment.” Former Trump strategist Sebastian Gorka will also appear.

The Great America Alliance, which was formed to push President Donald Trump’s agenda, is backing Moore. Trump has endorsed Strange and is coming to Alabama on Friday to campaign for him.

Strange and Moore, both Republicans, are vying for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat.

