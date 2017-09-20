Pope Francis leads prayers for Mexico earthquake victims

By Published:
FILE -- Pope Francis salutes at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter square at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has led tens of thousands of people in prayer for the victims of the Mexico earthquake.

Francis acknowledged many Mexican pilgrims were on hand for his weekly general audience Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square.

Speaking to them in Spanish, Francis add-libbed a prayer, saying: “In this moment of pain, I want to express my closeness and prayer to the dear Mexican people.” He urged prayers for victims, their families and rescue crews.

The 7.1 magnitude quake toppled schools, homes and apartment buildings and killed more than 200 people in the deadliest temblor to strike Mexico in decades.

