Police need your help solving deadly drive-by shooting case

COLUMBUS, Ga. — See something, say something.

If you want to remain anonymous you can download the tips submit mobile app on your phone.

Columbus Police are encouraging anyone with information on the killing of 23 year old Datrell Roberson and 28 year old Xavier Scott to share what they know.

Around midnight on Tuesday, Columbus police were called to the 1400 block of 24th street for shots fired.

Now investigators need your help putting the pieces together in this case.

Columbus Police say most times drive by shootings lack important evidence which is why authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police say without witnesses it makes it harder for the suspects to pay the time for their crimes.

