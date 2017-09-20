Officers equipped with training on mental illnesses

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The incident at Georgia Tech is reminding local authorities of their training on encounters with citizens who may have a mental illness.

Officers with the Muscogee County Marshal’s Office are required to undergo crisis intervention training, which helps them in situations where a person may be unstable.They’re also trained on methods of de-escalation for situations where someone may have a weapon.

“If they have a weapon and they’re a danger to themselves or anyone else, then unfortunately we have to take some sort of action. Now if they’re sitting in a field with a pocket knife and they’re not stabbing themselves or doing anything, there’s no hurry there’s no rush we’ve got all the time in the world. Our primary goal at the end of the day is to go home,” says Lieutenant Rick Bowers.

The training includes scenario exercises to help officers identify certain types of mental illnesses and what to look for.

