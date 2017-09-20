Millennial entrepreneurs hope to inspire fellow youth

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Matthew Drummonds and Zabdiel Abbo are the owners of a new consignment store in Columbus called Culture.

These men are hoping to inspire other millennials to find their true passions in life, while also motivating them to stay out of trouble.

This new business symbolizes hope to millennials across the Valley.

Some teens and young adults don’t think they’ll be able to run a legitimate business, which is why they turn to the streets or selling drugs.

These co-owners are an example that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

Matt and Zabdiel plan on mentoring local youth and giving back to the community.

If you would like to stop by their new store in Columbus it’s located at 4022 University Ave., Columbus, GA