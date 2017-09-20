Mendy Webb

WRBL Staff Published:

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — There are several outstanding teachers in our area but this week we honor one in particular.

She is fourth grade teacher Mendy Webb. Webb was nominated by a parent who says the second year teacher is a compassionate person who does an awesome job of making her classes fun and interesting.

Webb says she simply enjoys the opportunity to shape young minds.

“I love what I do and I want to make it known to the kids that I love them, and I want to make learning interesting for them as well,” says Webb.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s