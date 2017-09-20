Man walking across America for chronic skin condition stops in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One man’s walk across America to raise awareness for a chronic condition affecting millions of people has brought him to the Fountain City.

The disease is know as Hidradenitis Suppurativa also known as HS. Kenton Bailey has HS, a non-contagious, incurable skin disorder that produces painful lumps throughout the body. Many don’t know about this condition, but Kenton hopes to change that on his mission to raise money and awareness.

Kenton’s walk started more than 250 miles away in Tybee Island, Georgia. He now finds himself in Columbus, one of the many stops on his way to Ocean Side, California.

“I thought I’d have all sorts of time to study up and write and ponder about the world when actually I’m just dodging cars most of the time and finding places to sleep,” says Kenton Bailey.

His humor hasn’t wavered during his walk to raise awareness for a serious skin disease.

“You are not your flaws, you are not what your body does to you. You are you and you shouldn’t be ashamed of that,” says Kenton.

He started a Facebook group so people could follow his journey. Without asking for help, a support team of four strangers, known as Kenton’s Angels, decided to come together and help Kenton find places to sleep and provide any help he needs to succeed. They aren’t the only strangers who have given Kenton help.

“It’s good to know someone else has it and understands it and I’m still trying to understand it myself,” says Gary Bunkley.

Gary Bunkley’s wife also has HS and they felt compelled to open their home so Kenton wouldn’t have to sleep outside.

“America can definitely do better and the community man we can be awesome, but everybody’s just got to be willing to take that chance and open up their house to a complete, total strange,” says Bunkley.

“The community has done a lot to make me feel a lot better about myself and my disorder and I’m hoping to do the same with them,” says Kenton.

Kenton told News 3 he would like to finish between six months and one year. He’s hurdled many physical and mental obstacles in the first month and has many more to endure. And those who think he won’t make it.

“Well you know what there were people saying no way I’d even start this walk so I’m going to make it,” says Kenton.

For him, it’s all about raising awareness and helping others with HS feel accepted one step at a time.

There was an interruption right off the bat during Kenton’s walk because Hurricane Irma came barreling toward Georgia so Kenton and a friend drove to Alabama to get away from the storm. They drove back after it passed and he picked up right where he left off.

Kenton’s favorite place to walk has been right here in Columbus because of the Fall Line Trace.

If you want to help Kenton’s journey and donate to the HS Foundation or his GoFundMe page and yes he’s gotten plenty of Forrest Gump comparisons so far.