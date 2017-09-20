Late Summer Doldrums

Following last week’s encounter with Hurricane Irma, we’ve settled into a benign weather pattern with little day-to-day change in temperatures. The pattern features a trough in the West with a large upper ridge covering much of the rest of the country, thus locking up the cool air west of the Divide and over the northern Plains. The eastern ridge is keeping fronts and storm systems away from us while maintaining above normal temperatures.

A weakness in the ridge combined with daytime heating led to a cluster of thunderstorms over northern Alabama which then pushed south into the Columbus area Tuesday evening. These dissipated later in the night over east Alabama while giving the city only .04″ of rain. Such a setup featuring a “dirty” ridge would be more typically seen in July rather than late September. A similar setup for this kind of activity will exist today through at least Friday, though any pop-up showers or storms should remain fairly isolated in nature.

By Sunday, a bit drier, slightly cooler air mass should take over, bringing temperatures back to near seasonal normals for the first part of next week. Astronomical fall arrives at the equinox on Friday, September 22 at 4:02 PM. The actual turn to fall weather – defined as cooler lows, lower humidity and highs in the 70s and 80s – is probably another week away and shows signs of arriving right around the end of September.

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico this morning, weakening the storm only slightly as it crosses the island today. Wind gusts have been clocked at 120 miles per hour shortly after landfall, but the greatest threat may be disastrous flooding from incredibly heavy rainfall rates as the storm has enveloped the island. Jose is now a tropical storm off the U.S. east coast, still producing strong swells and high waves while it sits and spins offshore.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast