LaGrange extends helping hands to hurricane-ravaged Key West

LAGRANGE, Ga. – Four City of LaGrange employees are in Key West this week helping in the Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

The City of LaGrange is a part of the Electric Cities of Georgia, or ECG. FEMA requested help from the ECG to assist in the recovery effort following Hurricane Irma.

Five workers have been in Florida since last week helping in the effort. They include Josh Bryant, Alan Potter, CJ Moore, Tommy Powell, and James Hembree.

The crew worked in Ft. Valley and Monticello, Georgia then Winter Park, Florida.

On Monday, Bryant, Potter, Powell, and Hembree headed to Key West to provide aid in power line restoration.

Six other ECG member cities are sending a total of seventy workers to Key West including Albany, Acworth, Griffin, Cartersville, LaFayette, and Dalton.

City of LaGrange Electric Superintendent Jay Bartlett says he’s very proud of the city’s crew.

“The guys are always willing to face extreme conditions to restore power within our city and any other electric provider that needs assistance,” he said.

“The City has always been a team effort and that’s how we continue to make outstanding progress.”