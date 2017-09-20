Auburn University, transit company release statements after student’s alleged rape

Related Coverage Documents shed new light on Friday’s alleged rape of an Auburn student

AUBURN, Ala. — Both Auburn University and the company contracted to hire its campus bus drivers respond Wednesday to News 3 questions about the alleged rape of an 18-year-old student.

As News 3 reported, former bus drivers 51-year-old Tony Patillo and 32-year-old James Johnson, Jr. were arrested Saturday and each charged with first degree rape and first degree sodomy. Arrest reports say police looked over the video footage from Johnson’s bus route Friday night to find what looked like Patillo having sex with an incapacitated woman in the back of the vehicle.

Auburn University responds to News 3’s questions on how the transit company Johnson and Patillo worked for was chosen for the campus with the following statement:

“The vendor selection process for Auburn is vigorous and highly vetted. All proposals are evaluated based on state guidelines, operational criteria, safety guidelines, and specifications that the University sets forth. A committee evaluates all proposals and an award is made to the respondent that meets the specifications and contract conditions set forth in the request for proposal.”

The company, First Transit, also responded Wednesday after reporters questioned how drivers are vetted:

“During the hiring process, we conduct background checks on all prospective employees. We also conduct pre-employment and ongoing random drug and alcohol tests. Both of these former employees were qualified to drive according to our standards and the regulations of the state of Alabama.”

This statement is in addition to First Transit’s original statement on the incident:

“At First Transit, we are greatly troubled by the events of Friday night. The safe and reliable transportation of our passengers is our highest priority. It is a responsibility we take very seriously. The drivers were immediately removed from service and we are initiating the termination process. We continue to work with the Auburn police department and the university; we are also conducting our own internal review.”