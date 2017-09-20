$23M worth of meth found in Central Texas home

Crystal meth and liquid meth found at a home in Cedar Creek. (Cedar Park Police Department)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A drug investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions in Central Texas ended with the seizure of more than 600 pounds of methamphetamine, firearms and cash.

On Tuesday, the Cedar Park Police Department, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), conducted a search warrant at a home on Jenkins Road in Cedar Creek. Inside the home authorities found 148 pounds of crystal meth and another 490 pounds of liquid meth. The street value of the narcotics is estimated to be around $23 million.

Along with the narcotics, agents found a stolen vehicle, $25,861 in cash and three semi-automatic pistols.

Guillermo Andres Juarez-Perez, 29, and Alejandro Meza Palacios, 27, were both arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Guillermo Juarez-Perez, left, and Alejandro Meza Palacios. (Bastrop County Jail)

