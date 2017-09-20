18-wheeler catches fire on US 280; westbound lanes blocked

OPELIKA, Ala. — First responders confirm an 18 wheeler caught fire on 280 westbound, a few miles east of Interstate 85.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the truck was carrying 44,000 pounds worth of diapers.

Opelika fire reports the driver is going to be okay.

Westbound lanes are both blocked, police are directing traffic around the accident in the turning lane. Officials say they expect the lanes to reopen around 10 p.m.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.