Warm trend continues. Rain chances increase slightly.

The warm trend continues through the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through Friday, but activity should stay isolated. Mornings lows stay mild in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. As we head into this weekend, temperatures and humidity with lower slightly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and more seasonable. The weekend heading into this coming work week with be dry and sunny once again.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Jose is expected to weaken overnight into Wednesday and track farther north and east. It could bring storm surge, rain and wind to the coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts by Wednesday. It does not pose a risk to the southeast or Columbus.

Hurricane Maria is still a dangerous Category 5 Hurricane and will bring catastrophic storm surge, hurricane force wind and heavy rain to the U.S. & Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico overnight into Wednesday morning. It will then track farther northwest (east of the Bahamas) through Saturday and Sunday. At this time, Maria poses no direct threat to the Southeast (including Florida and Columbus). It is is expected to track farther east into the Atlantic (away from the United States) next week.