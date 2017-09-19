Warm Spell Continues

Temperatures will continue running a bit above average the rest of this week as a high pressure ridge remains anchored over the eastern U.S., bringing summerlike temperatures to a wide area of the country. This trend will continue until the pattern breaks up sometime beyond the coming weekend.

A minor upper air disturbance will increase the instability in our area just enough to bring us a chance for isolated showers as soon as late Wednesday and then again on Thursday. Friday could bring more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity before the disturbance leaves the area.

Hurricane Jose will give the mid-Atlantic coast some high ocean swells and gusty winds up to the Boston area, also sending a few of the storm’s outer rain bands toward the coast, though the center will not make landfall in the U.S. Hurricane Maria struck the island nation of Dominica as a Category 5 overnight and is headed over open water in the Caribbean Sea toward St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the territory of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Current projections keep Maria away from the U.S. mainland at least through Sunday.

