Up close look at three Government Center proposals

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A close-up look of the future possibilities for the Columbus Government Center. Just hours ago, there were four opportunities for folks to learn about three different scenarios.

All options, would cost taxpayers more than $100 million dollars. While some residents say it’s important to invest in a safe, durable and efficient government center. Others say they’re going to need some more convincing.

“Four to six hundred people that could be on any of those upper floors at one time and the stairs are just too small to accommodate that,” says Michael Starr.

That’s just one Columbus Government Center issue, Representatives with the Mayor’s Commission addressed Tuesday night. This, as residents turned out for a close-up look at three possible building proposals. According to the Mayor’s Commission other issues include.

“Also there are no sprinklers throughout the building. I think a third issue really is looking at security… bringing inmates and judges up the same elevator,” says Starr.

Tuesday there was a breakdown of the three proposals for the near 50-year-old building.

Scenario one. “Generally keeps the existing structure in tact… both the tower and the wings and then adds space on the south side that’s needed for judicial space,” says Starr.

That options would cost taxpayers more than $115 million.

Scenario two. “Keep the existing tower… demolish the wings… build a new office building and then the tower and an addition both on the north and south side would be purely judicial and support spaces,” says Starr.

That option, more than $116 million.

Scenario three, would tear down the existing complex, building a new independent judicial facility and a new city office building. That option, more than $120 million.

“There has to be more benefits than saying hey look it’s an old building we gotta renovate it. I just think that there’s other benefits that need to be brought to light,” says Matthew Chan.

While some residents say they need more convincing to consider moving forward, other say you have to pay, to play.

“People look at the bigger cities like Atlanta and the surrounding areas Savannah and they go you know why can’t we be like them? We can.. We gotta invest in the infrastructure..what’s gonna outlast people…infrastructure,” says Ventrine Parham.

Representatives with the Mayor’s Commission say they’re still in the very early stages. They say they’re considering the public’s thoughts. Then city council will vote on a proposal. No word yet on when a vote could come.