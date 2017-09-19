Two men killed in overnight shooting on 24th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga–The Columbus Police Department is investigating the deadly overnight shooting of two men. The two men were shot and killed at the 1400 block of 24th Street.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms the deaths of 23-year-old Datrell Roberson and 28-year-old Xavier Scott. Newton says both men were transported to Midtown Medical Center where they died. Newton confirms Roberson was pronounced dead at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday morning and Scott was pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police have not released information about a suspect in the shootings. If you have any information please call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.