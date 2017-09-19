No. 2 Callaway, No. 3 Manchester stay put in Georgia prep football top 10 polls

ATLANTA, Ga –
By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:
Class AAAAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Grayson (17) 170 1
2. Lowndes (1) 161 3
3. Archer 136 T4
4. South Forsyth 91 7
(tie) Tift County 91 9
6. Colquitt County 81 2
7. Mill Creek 77 8
8. Walton 40 NR
9. McEachern 33 10
10.Lassiter 29 NR
(tie) North Cobb 29 T4
Others receiving votes: Brookwood 13, Parkview 8, North Paulding 7, North Gwinnett 6, East Coweta 5, Mountain View 2, Meadowcreek 1.
Dropped out: Parkview (6).
Class AAAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Lee County (15) 176 1
2. Coffee (2) 156 2
3. Tucker (1) 147 3
4. Mays 122 4
5. Northside-Warner Robins 92 5
6. Dalton 83 T6
7. Harrison 68 T6
8. Langston Hughes 43 8
9. Winder-Barrow 39 9
10.Douglas Co. 31 10
Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 5, Alexander 4, Sequoyah 4, Allatoona 3, Bradwell Institute 2, Brunswick 2, Greenbrier 1, Valdosta 1.
Dropped out: None.
Class AAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Rome (18) 180 1
2. Stockbridge 151 3
3. Buford 134 2
4. Carrollton 126 4
5. Jones County 104 5
6. Warner Robins 91 6
7. Griffin 74 7
8. Starr’s Mill 60 8
9. Wayne County 38 9
10.Arabia Mountain 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Bainbridge 5, Ware County 4, Carver-Atlanta 3, Dutchtown 3, Kell 3, Clarke Central 1, Flowery Branch 1, North Springs 1.
Dropped out: Woodland-Stockbridge (10).
Class AAAA
Pts Prv
1. Cartersville (18) 180 1
2. Thomson 162 2
3. Jefferson 130 5
4. Ridgeland 113 6
5. Blessed Trinity 88 7
6. Marist 62 NR
7. Burke County 61 9
8. Sandy Creek 59 4
9. Woodward Academy 54 3
10.Cedartown 43 10
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 20, Heritage-Catoosa 9, Northwest Whitfield 6, Northside-Columbus 3, Troup 1.
Dropped out: Mary Persons (8).
Class AAA
Pts Prv
1. Cedar Grove (18) 180 1
2. Crisp County 153 2
3. Greater Atlanta Christian 138 3
4. Peach County 133 4
5. Jenkins-Savannah 108 5
6. Calhoun 94 6
7. Breman 71 8
8. Monroe Area 45 9
9. Dawson County 17 7
10.Sonoraville 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 6, Union County 4, West Hall 4, Westminster 4, Lovett 3, Westside-Macon 3, Windsor Forest 3, Morgan County 1.
Dropped out: Liberty County (10).
Class AA
Pts Prv
1. Benedictine (18) 180 1
2. Callaway 139 2
3. Screven County 131 3
4. Hapeville Charter 115 4
5. Rabun County 101 5
6. Thomasville 95 7
7. Jefferson County 74 6
8. Brooks County 51 8
9. Heard County 27 9
10.Dodge County 24 10
Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 5, Bacon County 4, Fitzgerald 3, Toombs County 3.
Dropped out: None.
Class A
Pts Prv
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian (18) 180 1
2. Prince Avenue Christian 146 2
3. Manchester 135 3
4. Irwin County 99 6
5. Macon County 90 5
6. Wesleyan 75 7
7. Mount Paran Christian 61 8
8. Tattnall Square 54 9
9. Clinch County 38 4
10.Emanuel County Institute 33 9
Others receiving votes: Calvary Day 17, McIntosh County Academy 8, Fellowship Christian 7, Taylor County 4, Athens Academy 2, Commerce 2, Charlton County 1, Marion County 1, Stratford Academy 1.
Dropped out: None.
Publications participating: Albany Herald; Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; Columbus Ledger-Enquirer; Covington News; CowetaScore.com; The Daily Citizen, Dalton; Douglas County Sentinel, Douglasville; Forsyth County News, Cumming; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Savannah Morning News; Tifton Gazette; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.
