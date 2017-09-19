High-speed chase ends in wreck

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police tell News 3 a man is in custody after leading Lee County deputies and officers on a dangerous multi-state high speed chase.

Police say the suspect ended up crashing into another motorist as he crossed over Veterans Parkway. While traveling on Whittlesey Road, he ran, but police were able to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, the driver he crashed into was taken to the emergency room.

The Chase started in Lee County around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver has numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.