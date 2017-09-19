Georgia Bulldogs 2018 football schedule announced

ATHENS — League contests at home against Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Auburn — as well as the program’s first game at LSU in 10 years — highlight the 2018 University of Georgia football schedule, released Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

All four of Georgia’s true road games will be in SEC play, with trips to South Carolina, Missouri, LSU and Kentucky. The Bulldogs’ annual neutral-field matchup with Florida in Jacksonville will be on Oct. 27. LSU will replace Mississippi State as UGA’s rotating Western Division opponent, marking the first game between these two programs since 2013, and Georgia’s first trip to Baton Rouge since 2008.

Georgia will kick off the 2018 season with a home contest Sept. 1 against Austin Peay, the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Other non-conference matchups in Athens include Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 15, Nov. 17 at Massachusetts and the regular season-ending rivalry game against Georgia Tech.

Georgia’s agreement to play UMass in football also included a home-and-home series in men’s basketball, which starts with a game between the two schools in Amherst, Mass, on Dec. 16, 2017. The two hoops programs will return the game in the 2018-19 season in Athens.

The SEC office announced schedules for all 14 league teams Tuesday.

Following is the complete 2018 Georgia football schedule:

Sept. 1 AUSTIN PEAY

Sept. 8 at South Carolina

Sept. 15 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 22 at Missouri

Sept. 29 TENNESSEE

Oct. 6 VANDERBILT

Oct. 13 at LSU

Oct. 27 Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 3 at Kentucky

Nov. 10 AUBURN

Nov. 17 MASSACHUSETTS

Nov. 24 GEORGIA TECH

COURTESY UGA SPORTS INFORMATION