Documents shed new light on Friday’s alleged rape of an Auburn student

AUBURN, Ala.- Documents obtained by News Three provide new details to the alleged rape of an 18-year-old Auburn student Friday night.

The affidavit says police officers reviewed footage from the transit bus, which showed 51-year-old Tony Patillo taking an 18-year-old female student to the back of the bus and appear to have sex with her while she was incapacitated.

According to documents, the driver, 32-year-old James Johnson Jr. turned the bus’ lights off at Patillo’s request during the alleged sexual assault. Documents later add that Johnson gave Patillo a warning call before turning the lights back on before picking up another passenger.

Johnson and Patillo were arrested on Saturday and each charged with first degree rape and sodomy in the first degree.

An Auburn University spokesperson told News Three said the university is looking into the contract they have with First Transit.

First Transit provided the following statement to News Three:

“At First Transit, we are greatly troubled by the events of Friday night. The safe and reliable transportation of our passengers is our highest priority. It is a responsibility we take very seriously. The drivers were immediately removed from service and we are initiating the termination process. We continue to work with the Auburn police department and the university; we are also conducting our own internal review.”

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, James Johnson Jr. posted bond, but Patillo has not.