Alabama football announces 2018 schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – – The 2018 Alabama football schedule was finalized Tuesday and includes seven games at Bryant-Denny Stadium plus a neutral-site game against Louisville and four Southeastern Conference road games.

The Crimson Tide opens the season against Louisville on Sept. 1 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It marks the sixth consecutive year Alabama has opened the season with a neutral-site game and the first time in the Nick Saban era that the Tide has opened the season in Orlando.

In league play, the Tide will host Texas A&M, Missouri, Mississippi State and Auburn while traveling to Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU next season.

The Crimson Tide also hosts three non-conference games at Bryant-Denny Stadium, including Arkansas State (Sept. 8), Louisiana-Lafayette (Sept. 29) and The Citadel (Nov. 17).

Alabama opens league play at Ole Miss on Sept. 15 and then opens the SEC home slate on Sept. 22 against Texas A&M. Following the Louisiana-Lafayette game on Sept. 29, Alabama will travel to Arkansas on Oct. 6 for the first of three straight SEC games prior to an open date on Oct. 27. Alabama will host Missouri (Oct. 13) and visit Tennessee (Oct. 20) before the bye week. The Tide travels to LSU on Nov. 3 before hosting Mississippi State (Nov. 10), The Citadel (Nov. 17) and Auburn (Nov. 24) to close out the regular season.

The 2018 SEC Championship Game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 1, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

2018 Alabama Football Schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Louisville (Orlando, Fla.)

Sept. 8 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 15 at Ole Miss

Sept. 22 TEXAS A&M

Sept. 29 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

Oct. 6 at Arkansas

Oct. 13 MISSOURI

Oct. 20 at Tennessee

Nov. 3 at LSU

Nov. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 17 THE CITADEL

Nov. 24 AUBURN

COURTESY ALABAMA SPORTS INFORMATION