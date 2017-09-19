60 dogs, 53 lizards, 1 rabbit: Police raid puppy mill

ATLANTA (AP) — Police have seized over 100 animals, including 60 dogs, from what they’re calling a puppy mill at a warehouse in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

WSB-TV reports Fulton County police arrested Marcellus Alston and Monic Harrish in the Monday raid. Alston and Harrish each face 37 counts of cruelty to animals and could face other charges.

Police told the station that the dogs were abused, and some had eye and skin infections. A rabbit and 53 lizards were also rescued.

Authorities said they found antibiotics and syringes at the facility, which was housed in a building zoned only for commercial space.

Police told the station that other criminal activity may have taken place.

The animals will be evaluated at the county shelter.

It’s unclear if Alston and Harrish have lawyers.