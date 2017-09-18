Warm through the rest of the week & Tropics update

Warm temperatures and sunny skies stick around through the week and weekend. Another afternoon in the lower 90s and sunny Tuesday afternoon. A chance of showers moves in each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. Those that miss isolated showers will stay mostly sunny and warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The weekend looks just about the same as the start of this week was, only the afternoons will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Jose is still a Category 1 and will steer northeast away from New England by Wednesday into Thursday. This could bring heavy rain, wind and minor storm surge to Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts coasts, but will pose no threat to the southeast or Columbus.

Hurricane Maria is now a Category 4 Hurricane at 130mph. It continues to maintain its strengthen and is likely to impact the U.S. & Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as a major hurricane by mid-week and then Dominican Republic by Thursday. Right now, models are consistent with Maria tracking far enough northeast that it will be away from Columbus and nearby surrounding areas and pose no direct threat by next week.