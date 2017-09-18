Trump to campaign for ‘Big Luther’ Strange in Senate race

Associated Press Published:
Senator Luther Strange walks in with his wife, Melissa, to cast their votes, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Homewood, Ala. Alabama voters are casting ballots Tuesday to select party nominees in the closely watched Senate race for the seat that belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trip to Alabama to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange has been moved to Friday.

The Strange campaign announced Monday that Trump will visit the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Friday. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. The campaign said ticket information will be released later.

The president’s visit to Alabama comes four days before the Sept. 26 Republican runoff between Strange and Roy Moore, the state’s former chief justice. Strange is in a heated battle with Moore for the Republican nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

Trump, who has endorsed Strange, announced the visit to Alabama over the weekend with a tweet.

“‘Big Luther’ is a great guy who gets things done!” Trump tweeted.

The visit had originally been planned for Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s