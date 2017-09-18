Summer not giving up yet

Thanks to an upper air ridge planted over the Eastern U.S., our weather will continue warm and even hot this week despite the arrival of the fall equinox on Friday. Temperatures reached 91º on Columbus on Sunday and are likely to reach the 90s today and again on Tuesday.

On Wednesday we will be approached by a weak upper air disturbance in the midst of the surface high, just enough to produce daily showers and thunderstorms on a scattered basis, beginning late Wednesday and again on Thursday and Friday. No major fronts will be able to make it through the big ridge in the east to change our weather at least through next weekend.

The autumnal equinox will occur at 4:02 PM this Friday, September 22, marking the time when sun’s direct rays are over the equator and the beginning of the astronomical fall season.

Hurricane Jose, though looking rather ragged and more like a non-tropical low, continues its slow northward movement offshore of the U.S. east coast. Hurricane Maria became a Category 2 storm Monday morning and is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as it threatens the Leeward Islands, possibly headed toward Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

