Columbus State’s Riley Clark takes second Player of Week honor

AUGUSTA, Ga. – For the second time in three weeks, Columbus State University women’s soccer player Riley Clark was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week.

Clark also earned the weekly honor after the opening weekend of action.

The sophomore continued to lead Columbus State’s scoring effort, tallying a pair of goals and an assist in Saturday’s 4-0 victory at USC Aiken.

With the Lady Cougars leading 1-0 in the 51st minute, Clark notched her first goal of the contest off a pass from Olivia Jarrell to double the advantage to two. Eight minutes later, the same combination came together to add another goal.

Clark then helped cap the scoring, heading a pass in front of the net that was tapped home by Kimmy May.

The forward currently leads the conference in goals (5) and points (11), and has already surpassed her goal total from last season.

Clark and the Lady Cougars will play their first home match of the season on Wednesday night against North Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m