Auburn’s Malzahn dismisses backup QB White from team

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has dismissed former starting quarterback Sean White following a suspension and a subsequent arrest.

The 15th-ranked Tigers’ backup quarterback was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication. White had been suspended for the first two games for undisclosed reasons.

Malzahn says White “has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself.”

Auburn police records show White was arrested at 2:45 Sunday morning.

He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl. That leaves freshman Malik Willis as Auburn’s only other scholarship quarterback.

Courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

