WORK WEEK: Warm & Sunny

Clear and mild overnight with some low-lying areas of patchy fog possible early Monday morning. We’ll warm and sunny once again in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s. An almost identical forecast expected Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a few showers Wednesday through Friday, although most of the area should remain untouched of rain. This weekend continues with the same sunny, dry trend, but temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s as opposed to the lower 90s. Morning lows are consistent in the upper 60s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Jose continues to track north over the next several days. The latest track has it shifting farther east Wednesday putting it at less risk to the Northeast Coast; however, a small deviation in the track could change that. The east coast from North Carolina to Massachusetts is under a Tropical Storm Watch. Delaware and Rhode Island could see minor to moderate storm surge, wind and heavy rain by mid-week. Rhode Island, New York City, Long Island and New Jersey are expecting heavy rain Tuesday through Wednesday. Jose does not pose any direct threat to Columbus or the Southeast.

There are two other storms active in the Tropics. Lee has now weakened to a tropical depression and poses no threat to the United States. What *might* impact us is now Hurricane Maria. Some models have Maria tracking far enough northeast to the Carolinas’ coast by next week (09/26). Right now, it poses a storm surge, wind and heavy rain threat to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico by this coming Wednesday (09/20) and is expected to strengthen as it tracks farther northwest. We will be keeping a close eye on Maria over through next week.