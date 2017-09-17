Rape, sodomy arrests made over the weekend in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.- Two men have been arrested by Auburn police and charged with rape and other charges.

James Don Johnson was arrested by Auburn police over the weekend. He was booked into the Lee Co. Detention Facility on Saturday, September 16th at 11:41 p.m. He is charged with strong arm rape and sodomy first degree. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond for the rape charge and $25,000 on the sodomy charge.

Tony Patillo was also arrested over the weekend. He was booked into the detention facility on Saturday the 16th, at 9:12 a.m. and charged with strong arm rape, sodomy first degree and multiple counts of public lewdness. He too is being held on a $100,000 bond for rape and $25,000 bond for sodomy.

The Auburn Police Department says more information on the arrests will be released first thing Monday morning.