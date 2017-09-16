WATCH: PrepZone Highlights Week 5

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 5 of the PrepZone:
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Allatoona 42, South Cobb 16
Alpharetta 42, Northview 17
Americus Sumter 21, Westover 0
Archer 16, Norcross 13
Augusta Prep 62, Thomas Jefferson 14
Bacon County 35, Jeff Davis 21
Bainbridge 43, Early County 0
Banneker 23, Riverwood 20
Benedictine Military 30, Swainsboro 18
Blessed Trinity 31, Hart County 7
Bremen 31, Murray County 10
Brentwood 21, Edmund Burke 13
Briarwood 48, Trinity Christian-Dublin 41
Brooks County 31, Pierce County 0
Brookwood 42, Colquitt County 25
Brookwood School 24, Westwood 7
Cairo 9, Hardaway 7
Calhoun 62, Coahulla Creek 6
Callaway 40, Upson-Lee 20
Calvary Day 55, Montgomery County 25
Carrollton 43, East Paulding 41
Cedar Grove 41, Lovett 14
Centennial 21, Johns Creek 17
Central-Talbotton 42, Crawford County 20
Chapel Hill 21, Whitewater 14, OT
Charlton County 46, Atkinson County 0
Chattahoochee 21, North Atlanta 14
Chestatee 60, Lumpkin County 32
Clarke Central 47, North Oconee 20
Coosa 38, Chattooga 37, 2OT
Dade County 28, Model 21, OT
Dalton 41, Sprayberry 0
Darlington 50, Gordon Lee 17
Dodge County 70, Dooly County 27
Douglas County 49, South Paulding 0
Druid Hills 35, Clarkston 0
Duluth 42, Forsyth Central 41, OT
Dutchtown 10, Heritage-Conyers 7
Eagle’s Landing 34, Hampton 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Holy Innocents’ 0
East Coweta 36, North Cobb 35
East Hall 45, Jackson County 26
Elbert County 35, Franklin County 14
Fannin County 26, Andrews, N.C. 0
Fellowship Christian School 35, St. Francis 20
Gatewood 49, Piedmont 21
Georgia Military 36, Oglethorpe County 19
Greater Atlanta Christian 42, St. Pius X 14
Greenbrier 27, Richmond Academy 7
Greene County 42, Twiggs County 6
Griffin 21, Baldwin 16
Harlem 37, Glenn Hills 16
Harrison 49, River Ridge 0
Heard County 42, Central-Carrollton 21
Heritage School 48, Loganville Christian 7
Hillgrove 42, Campbell 23
Hiram 14, Cass 7
Holy Ground Baptist 60, Central Christian 12
Howard 25, Veterans 11
Hughes 20, Tri-Cities 12
Irwin County 21, Clinch County 7
Jackson 34, Monticello 7
Jefferson 35, Flowery Branch 29
Jefferson County 65, Laney 19
Jenkins County 30, McIntosh County Academy 28
John Milledge 52, Westfield 9
Jones County 46, Woodland Stockbridge 7
Kell 58, Paulding County 46
Kennesaw Mountain 56, Osborne 6
Lanier 15, Lambert 6
Lassiter 37, Marietta 14
Lee County 57, Luella 7
Lowndes 57, Newton 0
Maclay, Fla. 31, Georgia Christian 14
Manchester 35, Jordan 19
Marion County 45, Lamar County 20
Marist 34, Woodward Academy 17
McEachern 28, Westlake 9
Meadowcreek 38, Lithonia 0
Miller County 37, Baconton 7
Miller Grove 18, Lakeside-Atlanta 16
Milton 28, Etowah 20
Mitchell County 33, Chattahoochee County 20
Monroe Area 38, Madison County 14
Morgan County 41, Putnam County 6
Mount Vernon 41, Temple 36
Mount de Sales 14, Aquinas 3
Mountain View 52, Shiloh 0
Mt. Paran Christian 56, King’s Ridge 14
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 37, North Cobb Christian 0
Munroe Day, Fla. 16, Pataula Charter 0
Murphy, N.C. 48, Gilmer 0
Newnan 42, Washington 14
North Forsyth 58, Pickens 35
North Murray 61, Haralson County 20
North Paulding 34, Woodstock 0
North Springs 38, Decatur 7
Northgate 35, Creekside 16
Northside-Columbus 23, Carver-Columbus 20
Pace Academy 59, Stone Mountain 3
Peach County 35, Mary Persons 14
Pebblebrook 69, Berkmar 6
Pelham 49, Calhoun County 13
Pepperell 43, Gordon Central 0
Perry 49, Harris County 22
Pike County 41, Fayette County 35
Pinewood Christian 22, Deerfield-Windsor 14
Pope 35, Cambridge 6
Randolph-Clay 48, Stewart County 24
Richmond Hill 37, Grovetown 7
Ringgold 47, Adairsville 42
Riverdale 53, Henry County 20
Robbinsville, N.C. 33, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 0
Rockmart 56, Armuchee 21
Salem 49, Chamblee 6
Savannah Christian Prep 40, Treutlen 20
Schley County 24, Hawkinsville 17
Screven County 50, Butler 0
Seminole County 36, Terrell County 22
Sequoyah 49, Creekview 13
Sonoraville 38, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10
South Atlanta 19, Forest Park 7
South Pointe, S.C. 33, Buford 27
Southeast Whitfield 49, Christian Heritage 10
Starr’s Mill 21, Sandy Creek 6
Stephenson 14, Lovejoy 7
Stockbridge 33, Ola 3
Tattnall Square 47, Pacelli Catholic 0
Thomas Sumter Academy, S.C. 32, Augusta Christian 28
Thomasville 76, Worth County 20
Tift County 50, Parkview 37
Tiftarea 38, Terrell Academy 22
Towers 33, McNair 12
Towns County 35, Riverside Military Academy 21
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Bethlehem Christian Academy 6
Trion 42, Bowdon 12
Tucker 42, Jonesboro 7
Turner County 20, Telfair County 7
Union County 38, Banks County 6
Union Grove 38, Locust Grove 34
Valwood 36, Clearwater Academy, Fla. 0
Vidalia 34, Metter 13
Villa Rica 36, Woodland Cartersville 0
Walker 35, Pinecrest 13
Walnut Grove 40, Apalachee 26
Walton 44, Wheeler 10
Warner Robins 38, Houston County 21
Washington County 49, Evans 48, OT
Wayne County 49, Appling County 14
Wesleyan 42, Our Lady of Mercy 7
West Forsyth 15, Dacula 9
West Hall 13, Dawson County 10
West Laurens 34, South Effingham 2
Westminster 44, Redan 0
Westminster-Augusta 35, Dominion Christian 7
Westside-Macon 34, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Wheeler County 41, Glascock County 14
White County 28, North Hall 18
Whitefield Academy 31, Calvary Christian 7
Wilkinson County 27, Hancock Central 18
Winder-Barrow 17, Loganville 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Coffee vs. University Christian, Fla., ccd.
Crisp County vs. Rutland, ccd.
Effingham County vs. Statesboro, ppd.
Fitzgerald vs. Rockdale County, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Frederica vs. Savannah Memorial Day, ccd.
Glynn Academy vs. East Jackson, ccd.
Habersham Central vs. Stephens County, ppd.
Jenkins vs. Johnson-Savannah, ppd. to Sep 30th.
Landmark Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian, ppd.
Long County vs. New Hampstead, ppd. to Sep 30th.
Northeast-Macon vs. Central-Macon, ccd.
Oconee County vs. Cedar Shoals, ppd.
Savannah vs. Groves, ppd.
Southeast Bulloch vs. Islands, ppd. to Sep 30th.
Tattnall County vs. Bradwell Institute, ppd. to Sep 16th.
Ware County vs. Northside-Warner Robins, ppd.
Windsor vs. Flint River, ppd.
AHSAA SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A
Auburn 21, Prattville 6
Bob Jones 17, Sparkman 14
Davidson 28, Baker 0
Fairhope 17, Theodore 14
Foley 31, Alma Bryant 13
Gadsden City 38, James Clemens 35
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Grissom 7
Hoover 27, Spain Park 24
Huffman 32, Tuscaloosa County 28
Huntsville 24, Buckhorn 14
Jeff Davis 38, Enterprise 35
Lee-Montgomery 40, Smiths Station 0
Murphy 48, Mary Montgomery 12
Thompson 40, Mountain Brook 13
Vestavia Hills 7, Oak Mountain 0
CLASS 6A
Albertville 28, Brewer 14
Austin 63, Hazel Green 21
Benjamin Russell 27, Chelsea 0
Carver-Montgomery 48, Dothan 20
Daphne 22, LeFlore 0
Decatur 35, Columbia 6
Florence 35, Hartselle 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 37, Bessemer City 7
Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 0
McAdory 33, Paul Bryant 7
Minor 27, Center Point 26
Muscle Shoals 35, Athens 14
Northridge 33, Brookwood 14
Opelika 41, Chilton County 14
Oxford 38, Cullman 14
Park Crossing 47, Northview 9
Parker 24, John Carroll Catholic 17
Pelham 29, Helena 25
Pell City 28, Southside-Gadsden 21
Pinson Valley 34, Clay-Chalkville 32
Ramsay 26, Hueytown 10
Saraland 42, Blount 14
Selma 28, Dallas County 12
Sidney Lanier 51, Russell County 7
Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 20
Wetumpka 40, Stanhope Elmore 13
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 42, Boaz 14
Beauregard 61, Sylacauga 35
Briarwood Christian 34, Wenonah 0
Calera 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
Carroll 29, Headland 0
Charles Henderson 27, Greenville 24
Crossville 34, Arab 25
Demopolis 53, Marbury 6
East Limestone 51, Ardmore 26
Etowah 26, Guntersville 21
Eufaula 28, Central Clay County 23
Fairfield 32, Woodlawn 14
Gulf Shores 37, B.C. Rain 20
Hayden 30, Curry 28 (OT)
Jackson 28, Wilcox Central 0
Lawrence County 25, Russellville 6
Lee-Huntsville 23, Brooks 0
Mae Jemison 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Mortimer Jordan 31, Corner 10
Rehobeth 28, B.T. Washington 8
Scottsboro 35, Douglas 0
Shelby County 27, Moody 21
St. Clair County 29, Pleasant Grove 20
St. Paul’s Episcopal 9, Williamson 0
Sumter Central 26, Jemison 23
Talladega 37, Lincoln 34
Valley 13, Cleburne County 0
Vigor 35, Faith Academy 7
West Point 49, Springville 7
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 34, Dale County 27
Andalusia 27, UMS-Wright 21 (OT)
Ashford 7, Bullock County 6
Ashville 21, Oneonta 14
Bibb County 20, Northside 13
Central-Florence 72, Priceville 7
Cherokee County 15, Anniston 12 (OT)
Cordova 38, Haleyville 23
Elmore County 28, Handley 14
Escambia County 26, Monroe County 8
Fayette County 22, Dora 20
Good Hope 33, Hamilton 28
Greensboro 28, West Blocton 6
Hale County 30, Oak Grove 27
Jacksonville 28, Hokes Bluff 27
Leeds 42, Dadeville 14
Madison Academy 24, Randolph 6
Madison County 21, North Jackson 19
Munford 54, Holtville 0
Rogers 44, West Limestone 7
Saks 34, White Plains 0
Sardis 46, Geraldine 27
Sipsey Valley 35, Holt 6
Tallassee 28, Childersburg 19
Trinity Presbyterian 32, Montgomery Catholic 22
Westminster Christian 40, DAR 23
Wilson 44, Danville 21
CLASS 3A
American Christian 37, Carbon Hill 16
Clarke County 50, Flomaton 14
Colbert County 50, Elkmont 6
Cottage Hill Christian 17, Excel 6
Daleville 28, Houston Academy 8
Fultondale 46, Saint James 21
Geneva 14, Slocomb 7
Gordo 20, Midfield 6
Holly Pond 36, Susan Moore 20
J.B. Pennington 20, Locust Fork 14
Lauderdale County 55, East Lawrence 0
Lexington 12, Clements 0
Mobile Christian 27, Bayside Academy 17
Montevallo 42, B.B. Comer 12
Montgomery Academy 31, Pike County 7
North Sand Mountain 39, Brindlee Mountain 7
Oakman 21, Greene County 20
Ohatchee 21, Pleasant Valley 13
Piedmont 41, Randolph County 31
Plainview 42, Pisgah 0
Prattville Christian 40, Central Coosa 0
Providence Christian 27, Straughn 7
Southside-Selma 24, Beulah 18
Sylvania 35, New Hope 0
T.R. Miller 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen 15
Vinemont 21, Hanceville 20
Weaver 42, Walter Wellborn 13
West Morgan 45, Colbert Heights 25
Wicksburg 41, Opp 0
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 38, Cottonwood 14
Aliceville 14, Francis Marion 6
Ariton 41, Geneva County 28
Central-Hayneville 62, Calhoun 0
Cleveland 31, West End 20
Collinsville 41, Gaston 0
Elba 28, Samson 0
Fyffe 54, Westbrook Christian 6
Goshen 27, Luverne 13
G.W. Long 47, Barbour County 6
J.U. Blacksher 37, Choctaw County 6
Keith 42, Billingsley 36
LaFayette 44, Fayetteville 7
Lamar County 55, Mars Hill Bible 14
Lanett 55, Vincent 14
Leroy 28, Citronelle 6
New Brockton 47, Zion Chapel 0
Ranburne 13, Woodland 12
Red Bay 32, Hatton 30
Reeltown 22, Horseshoe Bend 12
Sand Rock 28, Ider 0
Section 44, Asbury 0
Sheffield 35, Phil Campbell 14
Southern Choctaw 39, Washington County 15
St. Luke’s Episcopal 40, Chickasaw 20
Tarrant 33, Falkville 14
Thorsby 48, Verbena 0
Winston County 32, Tanner 27
CLASS 1A
Addison 44, Sumiton Christian 7
A.L. Johnson 42, Fruitdale 22
Brantley 46, Pleasant Home 8
Cedar Bluff 47, Gaylesville 8
Decatur Heritage 26, Meek 21
Florala 67, Red Level 28
Georgiana 60, Kinston 8
Hackleburg 48, Tharptown 17
Holy Spirit Catholic 54, Brilliant 0
Houston County 55, McKenzie 0
Isabella 46, Autaugaville 6
Linden 46, McIntosh 8
Loachapoka 44, Ellwood Christian 0
Maplesville 70, Highland Home 19
Meek 15, R.A. Hubbard 14
Millry 40, JF Shields 8
Notasulga 34, RC Hatch 20
Phillips 32, Vina 6
Pickens County 44, Marion County 14
Ragland 67, Coosa Christian 25
South Lamar 34, Berry 0
Spring Garden 40, Woodville 0
Sweet Water 27, Marengo 0
Valley Head 33, Alabama School/Deaf 20
Victory Christian 49, Appalachian 35
Wadley 53, Talladega County Central 6
Waterloo 48, Shoals Christian 0
Winterboro 36, Donoho 14