WATCH: PrepZone Highlights Week 5

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 5 of the PrepZone:

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Allatoona 42, South Cobb 16

Alpharetta 42, Northview 17

Americus Sumter 21, Westover 0

Archer 16, Norcross 13

Augusta Prep 62, Thomas Jefferson 14

Bacon County 35, Jeff Davis 21

Bainbridge 43, Early County 0

Banneker 23, Riverwood 20

Benedictine Military 30, Swainsboro 18

Blessed Trinity 31, Hart County 7

Bremen 31, Murray County 10

Brentwood 21, Edmund Burke 13

Briarwood 48, Trinity Christian-Dublin 41

Brooks County 31, Pierce County 0

Brookwood 42, Colquitt County 25

Brookwood School 24, Westwood 7

Cairo 9, Hardaway 7

Calhoun 62, Coahulla Creek 6

Callaway 40, Upson-Lee 20

Calvary Day 55, Montgomery County 25

Carrollton 43, East Paulding 41

Cedar Grove 41, Lovett 14

Centennial 21, Johns Creek 17

Central-Talbotton 42, Crawford County 20

Chapel Hill 21, Whitewater 14, OT

Charlton County 46, Atkinson County 0

Chattahoochee 21, North Atlanta 14

Chestatee 60, Lumpkin County 32

Clarke Central 47, North Oconee 20

Coosa 38, Chattooga 37, 2OT

Dade County 28, Model 21, OT

Dalton 41, Sprayberry 0

Darlington 50, Gordon Lee 17

Dodge County 70, Dooly County 27

Douglas County 49, South Paulding 0

Druid Hills 35, Clarkston 0

Duluth 42, Forsyth Central 41, OT

Dutchtown 10, Heritage-Conyers 7

Eagle’s Landing 34, Hampton 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 49, Holy Innocents’ 0

East Coweta 36, North Cobb 35

East Hall 45, Jackson County 26

Elbert County 35, Franklin County 14

Fannin County 26, Andrews, N.C. 0

Fellowship Christian School 35, St. Francis 20

Gatewood 49, Piedmont 21

Georgia Military 36, Oglethorpe County 19

Greater Atlanta Christian 42, St. Pius X 14

Greenbrier 27, Richmond Academy 7

Greene County 42, Twiggs County 6

Griffin 21, Baldwin 16

Harlem 37, Glenn Hills 16

Harrison 49, River Ridge 0

Heard County 42, Central-Carrollton 21

Heritage School 48, Loganville Christian 7

Hillgrove 42, Campbell 23

Hiram 14, Cass 7

Holy Ground Baptist 60, Central Christian 12

Howard 25, Veterans 11

Hughes 20, Tri-Cities 12

Irwin County 21, Clinch County 7

Jackson 34, Monticello 7

Jefferson 35, Flowery Branch 29

Jefferson County 65, Laney 19

Jenkins County 30, McIntosh County Academy 28

John Milledge 52, Westfield 9

Jones County 46, Woodland Stockbridge 7

Kell 58, Paulding County 46

Kennesaw Mountain 56, Osborne 6

Lanier 15, Lambert 6

Lassiter 37, Marietta 14

Lee County 57, Luella 7

Lowndes 57, Newton 0

Maclay, Fla. 31, Georgia Christian 14

Manchester 35, Jordan 19

Marion County 45, Lamar County 20

Marist 34, Woodward Academy 17

McEachern 28, Westlake 9

Meadowcreek 38, Lithonia 0

Miller County 37, Baconton 7

Miller Grove 18, Lakeside-Atlanta 16

Milton 28, Etowah 20

Mitchell County 33, Chattahoochee County 20

Monroe Area 38, Madison County 14

Morgan County 41, Putnam County 6

Mount Vernon 41, Temple 36

Mount de Sales 14, Aquinas 3

Mountain View 52, Shiloh 0

Mt. Paran Christian 56, King’s Ridge 14

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 37, North Cobb Christian 0

Munroe Day, Fla. 16, Pataula Charter 0

Murphy, N.C. 48, Gilmer 0

Newnan 42, Washington 14

North Forsyth 58, Pickens 35

North Murray 61, Haralson County 20

North Paulding 34, Woodstock 0

North Springs 38, Decatur 7

Northgate 35, Creekside 16

Northside-Columbus 23, Carver-Columbus 20

Pace Academy 59, Stone Mountain 3

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 14

Pebblebrook 69, Berkmar 6

Pelham 49, Calhoun County 13

Pepperell 43, Gordon Central 0

Perry 49, Harris County 22

Pike County 41, Fayette County 35

Pinewood Christian 22, Deerfield-Windsor 14

Pope 35, Cambridge 6

Randolph-Clay 48, Stewart County 24

Richmond Hill 37, Grovetown 7

Ringgold 47, Adairsville 42

Riverdale 53, Henry County 20

Robbinsville, N.C. 33, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 0

Rockmart 56, Armuchee 21

Salem 49, Chamblee 6

Savannah Christian Prep 40, Treutlen 20

Schley County 24, Hawkinsville 17

Screven County 50, Butler 0

Seminole County 36, Terrell County 22

Sequoyah 49, Creekview 13

Sonoraville 38, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 10

South Atlanta 19, Forest Park 7

South Pointe, S.C. 33, Buford 27

Southeast Whitfield 49, Christian Heritage 10

Starr’s Mill 21, Sandy Creek 6

Stephenson 14, Lovejoy 7

Stockbridge 33, Ola 3

Tattnall Square 47, Pacelli Catholic 0

Thomas Sumter Academy, S.C. 32, Augusta Christian 28

Thomasville 76, Worth County 20

Tift County 50, Parkview 37

Tiftarea 38, Terrell Academy 22

Towers 33, McNair 12

Towns County 35, Riverside Military Academy 21

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 54, Bethlehem Christian Academy 6

Trion 42, Bowdon 12

Tucker 42, Jonesboro 7

Turner County 20, Telfair County 7

Union County 38, Banks County 6

Union Grove 38, Locust Grove 34

Valwood 36, Clearwater Academy, Fla. 0

Vidalia 34, Metter 13

Villa Rica 36, Woodland Cartersville 0

Walker 35, Pinecrest 13

Walnut Grove 40, Apalachee 26

Walton 44, Wheeler 10

Warner Robins 38, Houston County 21

Washington County 49, Evans 48, OT

Wayne County 49, Appling County 14

Wesleyan 42, Our Lady of Mercy 7

West Forsyth 15, Dacula 9

West Hall 13, Dawson County 10

West Laurens 34, South Effingham 2

Westminster 44, Redan 0

Westminster-Augusta 35, Dominion Christian 7

Westside-Macon 34, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Wheeler County 41, Glascock County 14

White County 28, North Hall 18

Whitefield Academy 31, Calvary Christian 7

Wilkinson County 27, Hancock Central 18

Winder-Barrow 17, Loganville 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Coffee vs. University Christian, Fla., ccd.

Crisp County vs. Rutland, ccd.

Effingham County vs. Statesboro, ppd.

Fitzgerald vs. Rockdale County, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Frederica vs. Savannah Memorial Day, ccd.

Glynn Academy vs. East Jackson, ccd.

Habersham Central vs. Stephens County, ppd.

Jenkins vs. Johnson-Savannah, ppd. to Sep 30th.

Landmark Christian vs. Strong Rock Christian, ppd.

Long County vs. New Hampstead, ppd. to Sep 30th.

Northeast-Macon vs. Central-Macon, ccd.

Oconee County vs. Cedar Shoals, ppd.

Savannah vs. Groves, ppd.

Southeast Bulloch vs. Islands, ppd. to Sep 30th.

Tattnall County vs. Bradwell Institute, ppd. to Sep 16th.

Ware County vs. Northside-Warner Robins, ppd.

Windsor vs. Flint River, ppd.

AHSAA SCOREBOARD



CLASS 7A

Auburn 21, Prattville 6

Bob Jones 17, Sparkman 14

Davidson 28, Baker 0

Fairhope 17, Theodore 14

Foley 31, Alma Bryant 13

Gadsden City 38, James Clemens 35

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Grissom 7

Hoover 27, Spain Park 24

Huffman 32, Tuscaloosa County 28

Huntsville 24, Buckhorn 14

Jeff Davis 38, Enterprise 35

Lee-Montgomery 40, Smiths Station 0

Murphy 48, Mary Montgomery 12

Thompson 40, Mountain Brook 13

Vestavia Hills 7, Oak Mountain 0

CLASS 6A

Albertville 28, Brewer 14

Austin 63, Hazel Green 21

Benjamin Russell 27, Chelsea 0

Carver-Montgomery 48, Dothan 20

Daphne 22, LeFlore 0

Decatur 35, Columbia 6

Florence 35, Hartselle 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 37, Bessemer City 7

Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 0

McAdory 33, Paul Bryant 7

Minor 27, Center Point 26

Muscle Shoals 35, Athens 14

Northridge 33, Brookwood 14

Opelika 41, Chilton County 14

Oxford 38, Cullman 14

Park Crossing 47, Northview 9

Parker 24, John Carroll Catholic 17

Pelham 29, Helena 25

Pell City 28, Southside-Gadsden 21

Pinson Valley 34, Clay-Chalkville 32

Ramsay 26, Hueytown 10

Saraland 42, Blount 14

Selma 28, Dallas County 12

Sidney Lanier 51, Russell County 7

Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 20

Wetumpka 40, Stanhope Elmore 13

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 42, Boaz 14

Beauregard 61, Sylacauga 35

Briarwood Christian 34, Wenonah 0

Calera 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

Carroll 29, Headland 0

Charles Henderson 27, Greenville 24

Crossville 34, Arab 25

Demopolis 53, Marbury 6

East Limestone 51, Ardmore 26

Etowah 26, Guntersville 21

Eufaula 28, Central Clay County 23

Fairfield 32, Woodlawn 14

Gulf Shores 37, B.C. Rain 20

Hayden 30, Curry 28 (OT)

Jackson 28, Wilcox Central 0

Lawrence County 25, Russellville 6

Lee-Huntsville 23, Brooks 0

Mae Jemison 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Mortimer Jordan 31, Corner 10

Rehobeth 28, B.T. Washington 8

Scottsboro 35, Douglas 0

Shelby County 27, Moody 21

St. Clair County 29, Pleasant Grove 20

St. Paul’s Episcopal 9, Williamson 0

Sumter Central 26, Jemison 23

Talladega 37, Lincoln 34

Valley 13, Cleburne County 0

Vigor 35, Faith Academy 7

West Point 49, Springville 7

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 34, Dale County 27

Andalusia 27, UMS-Wright 21 (OT)

Ashford 7, Bullock County 6

Ashville 21, Oneonta 14

Bibb County 20, Northside 13

Central-Florence 72, Priceville 7

Cherokee County 15, Anniston 12 (OT)

Cordova 38, Haleyville 23

Elmore County 28, Handley 14

Escambia County 26, Monroe County 8

Fayette County 22, Dora 20

Good Hope 33, Hamilton 28

Greensboro 28, West Blocton 6

Hale County 30, Oak Grove 27

Jacksonville 28, Hokes Bluff 27

Leeds 42, Dadeville 14

Madison Academy 24, Randolph 6

Madison County 21, North Jackson 19

Munford 54, Holtville 0

Rogers 44, West Limestone 7

Saks 34, White Plains 0

Sardis 46, Geraldine 27

Sipsey Valley 35, Holt 6

Tallassee 28, Childersburg 19

Trinity Presbyterian 32, Montgomery Catholic 22

Westminster Christian 40, DAR 23

Wilson 44, Danville 21

CLASS 3A

American Christian 37, Carbon Hill 16

Clarke County 50, Flomaton 14

Colbert County 50, Elkmont 6

Cottage Hill Christian 17, Excel 6

Daleville 28, Houston Academy 8

Fultondale 46, Saint James 21

Geneva 14, Slocomb 7

Gordo 20, Midfield 6

Holly Pond 36, Susan Moore 20

J.B. Pennington 20, Locust Fork 14

Lauderdale County 55, East Lawrence 0

Lexington 12, Clements 0

Mobile Christian 27, Bayside Academy 17

Montevallo 42, B.B. Comer 12

Montgomery Academy 31, Pike County 7

North Sand Mountain 39, Brindlee Mountain 7

Oakman 21, Greene County 20

Ohatchee 21, Pleasant Valley 13

Piedmont 41, Randolph County 31

Plainview 42, Pisgah 0

Prattville Christian 40, Central Coosa 0

Providence Christian 27, Straughn 7

Southside-Selma 24, Beulah 18

Sylvania 35, New Hope 0

T.R. Miller 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen 15

Vinemont 21, Hanceville 20

Weaver 42, Walter Wellborn 13

West Morgan 45, Colbert Heights 25

Wicksburg 41, Opp 0

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 38, Cottonwood 14

Aliceville 14, Francis Marion 6

Ariton 41, Geneva County 28

Central-Hayneville 62, Calhoun 0

Cleveland 31, West End 20

Collinsville 41, Gaston 0

Elba 28, Samson 0

Fyffe 54, Westbrook Christian 6

Goshen 27, Luverne 13

G.W. Long 47, Barbour County 6

J.U. Blacksher 37, Choctaw County 6

Keith 42, Billingsley 36

LaFayette 44, Fayetteville 7

Lamar County 55, Mars Hill Bible 14

Lanett 55, Vincent 14

Leroy 28, Citronelle 6

New Brockton 47, Zion Chapel 0

Ranburne 13, Woodland 12

Red Bay 32, Hatton 30

Reeltown 22, Horseshoe Bend 12

Sand Rock 28, Ider 0

Section 44, Asbury 0

Sheffield 35, Phil Campbell 14

Southern Choctaw 39, Washington County 15

St. Luke’s Episcopal 40, Chickasaw 20

Tarrant 33, Falkville 14

Thorsby 48, Verbena 0

Winston County 32, Tanner 27

CLASS 1A

Addison 44, Sumiton Christian 7

A.L. Johnson 42, Fruitdale 22

Brantley 46, Pleasant Home 8

Cedar Bluff 47, Gaylesville 8

Decatur Heritage 26, Meek 21

Florala 67, Red Level 28

Georgiana 60, Kinston 8

Hackleburg 48, Tharptown 17

Holy Spirit Catholic 54, Brilliant 0

Houston County 55, McKenzie 0

Isabella 46, Autaugaville 6

Linden 46, McIntosh 8

Loachapoka 44, Ellwood Christian 0

Maplesville 70, Highland Home 19

Meek 15, R.A. Hubbard 14

Millry 40, JF Shields 8

Notasulga 34, RC Hatch 20

Phillips 32, Vina 6

Pickens County 44, Marion County 14

Ragland 67, Coosa Christian 25

South Lamar 34, Berry 0

Spring Garden 40, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 27, Marengo 0

Valley Head 33, Alabama School/Deaf 20

Victory Christian 49, Appalachian 35

Wadley 53, Talladega County Central 6

Waterloo 48, Shoals Christian 0

Winterboro 36, Donoho 14