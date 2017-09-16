Warm & mostly sunny trend

Rain steers clear of our area Sunday. The morning starts off with patchy fog and mild temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll then be partly sunny and warm in the upper 80s. Northeasterly wind increases Monday and moves into our region – helping to bring dry and sunny conditions for the start of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances remain slim to none through the entire work week with only a slight chance Friday afternoon heading into the weekend with a similar forecast.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Jose continues to track north over the next several days. The latest track has it shifting farther east Wednesday putting it at less risk to the Northeast Coast; however, a small deviation in the track could change that. It does not pose any direct threat to Columbus or the southeast. There are two other storms active in the Tropics. Tropical Storm Lee is expected to weaken over the next few days as it tracks farther west (over 3,400 miles west of us). What *might* impact us is Tropical Storm Maria (~2,400 miles southwest of us). Some models have Maria tracking far enough northeast to the Carolinas’ coast by next week (09/26). Right now, it poses a storm surge, wind and heavy rain threat to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by this coming Wednesday (09/20) and is expected to strengthen as it tracks farther west.