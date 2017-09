RUSSELL COUNTY, Al.- Authorities say it appears a tragic, accidental drowning has claimed the life of a three-year-old.

We’re told he fell off a pier into a lake off of County Road 26 near the Hurtsboro community this afternoon.

Authorities tell us the parents  were not with their son during the incident.

We’re told other relatives tried to save the young boy, but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is expected to be performed soon.