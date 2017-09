PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Russell County Coroner confirms to News 3 that officials are working a deadly motorcycle accident on JR Allen Parkway.

The wreck happened on the ramp of JR Allen Parkway around 2 p.m. Friday. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined at this time.

News 3 has chosen to show the motorcycle because it is not identifiable.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.