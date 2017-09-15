News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 5 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga.- As summer slowly transitions to fall, we start to hit the heart of the high school football season. Many of our teams in the Chattahoochee Valley are either finishing their non-region schedule, or starting region play this week. Several of our teams are on the road this Friday, including Harris County, Hardaway and #8 Auburn.

Included in this week’s show:

We talk about Eufaula’s wild start to their season as they prepare to host #10 Central, Clay at Tiger Stadium.

#3 Manchester travels to Columbus to face off with a upstart Jordan team at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

Carver looks to end two streaks: their 3 game losing streak and Northside’s 3 game winning streak in our Game of the Week.

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson and Natalie Peluchette goes through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

