Saturday morning starts off with a little more clouds and more humidity. Some showers and a few storms move in later in the afternoon and will clear after sunset. Sunday is mostly sunny and warm in the upper 80s and we’ll then keep that same pattern through the coming work week. Afternoons will be rain-free and mostly sunny with warm temperatures in the upper 80s – even as we approach the official start of fall on Friday. Morning lows stay right around average in the upper 60s.

