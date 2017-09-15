A (mostly) quiet weekend

High pressure at the surface and aloft will remain entrenched in the eastern U.S. for the foreseeable future, leaving Georgia and Alabama with a warm and increasingly humid stretch of weather and little chance for any rain.

The one exception could come on Saturday, as a weak upper air disturbance will move past, providing just enough instability to set off a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

Weather maps show a front stretching along the Canadian border to a surface low in the northern Rockies. Behind the boundary lies a much cooler air mass which will bring an end to the late summer heat seen in much of the West these last few weeks. Rain is also following the frontal passage near and north of the low, bringing welcome moisture to areas of Montana and North Dakota that have experienced drought much of the summer. The front will push into the Plains but make little progress to the east, blocked by the upper ridge from making it to Alabama or Georgia. As a result, our weather will remain mostly unchanged with near or above normal highs and lows through next week.

Tropical Storm Jose as of Friday morning was expected to strengthen back into a hurricane during the day, yet will remain over water until the middle of next week when it could get close to the New England coast.

