Weather calms down, looking to the weekend

Our weather will return to more typical September days and nights featuring little day-to-day change as the pattern shifts to dominant high pressure over the eastern and southern U.S. Temperatures will be warmer as we move into the weekend and major frontal systems will be steered away from this area.

The weak area of low pressure formerly associated with Irma is expected to continue weakening and will finally exit the east coast, paving the way for high pressure to take over in its wake. This will be coupled with an upper ridge, bringing warm air to a large area of the country. 80-degree highs will be achieved in the Great Lakes and Northeast, while the Plains region will experience summerlike 90s over the weekend. Our temperatures could touch 90 degrees from Sunday well into next week.

Our one chance for rain in the next week comes on Saturday, but it will be only a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon or evening.

Hurricane Jose continues to swirl over the western Atlantic, posing no threat to any land within at least the next 5 days.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast