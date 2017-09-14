Second person charged in death of Georgia woman at party

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a house party in Georgia.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says in a statement that 24-year-old Antwan Sherrod Lamar was arrested Wednesday by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Task Force. Lamar is the second to be charged in the killing of 26-year-old Talshia Taylor, who was slain Saturday outside a Macon home.

A woman, 25-year-old Taquilla Renee Brown, was arrested on the day of the killing and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

According to the statement, investigators learned Lamar knew Taylor and Brown, and that Brown was “involved in the death of Taylor.”

It’s unclear of Lamar or Brown has an attorney. The case remains under investigation.