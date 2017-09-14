Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon

Another mild, mostly clear start Friday morning with a slight chance of showers and storms mainly to our south. For most of us, we’ll stay partly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Shower and storms chances increase Saturday afternoon as weak high pressure moves out of the area. Sunday through this coming work week stay fairly quiet with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and slim to no rain chances.

Afternoon high temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s with mornings lows consistently in the upper 60s.