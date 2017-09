PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police say a grandmother has been arrested after a domestic dispute.

Investigators say 72-year-old Dorothy Johnson shot her granddaughter in the hip late Tuesday in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue.

Johnson will be charged with domestic violence first degree.

The granddaughter, 21-year-old Hunter Owens, is recovering with non-life threatening injuries in a local hospital.

A pistol was recovered during the investigation