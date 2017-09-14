Neighbor reacts to Mill Branch and Luna Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, GA- Police tape was up as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate a police involved shooting that happened Thursday morning.

“When the officers arrived they observed the individual with a handgun they gave orders for him to drop the weapon several times the man at some point and time pointed a weapon at the officers.”, Chief Ricky Boren, Columbus Police Department

One man says, he was shocked to hear shots were fired in what is normally a quiet retirement neighborhood.

“People walk everyday through here every morning they walk and we ain’t never seen anything like this happen here at first I thought someone ran over in the ditch.”, says Dexter Thomas

Chief Ricky Boren says there were multiple victims involved in the incident.

“Shots were fired in and around this area by the individual and also there were other victims to this in this area.”, says Chief Boren

Thomas says the first priority of an officer is to protect citizens, and that’s exactly what the officer did.

“They got to do what they got to do because everybody life in danger I could have been driving by he could have shot me or anybody could have been shot so you know the police had to do what they had to do to keep themselves and everybody who around them.”, says Thomas

Thomas told our Ken Martin, there should be more officers paroling the area.

“Anything could have happened. They need the police kind of patrolling the area come through here more because when kids get out of school this is an area where a lot of people come through here and walk and do stuff, especially kids, kids come and walk through here everyday.”, says Thomas