Lineman in serious condition after electrocution during Irma recovery

WSAV Staff Published: Updated:

OCILLA, Ga. (WSAV) – An Arkansas lineman assisting Georgia Power in Irwin County was electrocuted on Wednesday, September 13.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Ocilla while the worker was helping restore power lost during Irma.

The lineman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then flown to Augusta Burn Center.

He now remains in serious condition.

Georgia Power officials released the following statement after the incident:

“The injured lineman was not a Georgia Power employee. The safety of Georgia Power crews and all of the personnel working with us around the clock to restore power for customers following Hurricane Irma is our top priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the lineman.”

