‘Last Chance U’ star charged in connection with stabbing of Tennessee teen

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two more people were charged in connection with the stabbing of a Maryville teen.

Caleb Thomas Radford, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road on the night of July 25. Radford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Camion D. Patrick, 22, was arrested by Indiana University campus police in Bloomington, Indiana. He will remain in Indiana until his extradition hearing. Formerly, he played for the Hoosiers. Knox County Schools said Patrick was a student at West High School.

His brother, Isaiah S. Wright, 20, was arrested by Harriman police. He is being held in Harriman and will be transported to Blount County. Wright played football for West High School, according to Knox County Schools.

Wright also appeared on the Netflix series “Last Chance U” which took place at East Mississippi Community College. After leaving the school, Wright went to play for West Georgia but is no longer enrolled at the school.

Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Tivone Greene were charged in August.